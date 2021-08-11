Learning Licence, 33 Other Services To Be Available Online From Today in Delhi

The residents of Delhi can now apply for a learning driving licence sitting at your home as the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi Government launches, on Wednesday, online registration for driving licences, registration certificates and permit-related services of its transport department.

The Delhi government has started an online application process for 33 services of the Transport department for which now an applicant will not have to visit the regional transport office (RTO).

The online services include duplicate driving licence, change in address, new conductor licence, registration certificate, NOC, industrial driving permit, DL replacement, road tax, RC particular, insurance NOC, fresh permit for goods vehicle, permit renewal, duplicate permit, transfer permit, surrender permit, permit transfer and passenger service vehicle badge among others.

With the launch of the faceless service, now a driving license applicant will have to visit the transport department office only for obtaining a permanent driving licence and fitness test certificate.

With the launch of 33 online services four transport zonal offices located in Vasant Vihar, Janakpuri, IP Estate and Sarai Kale Khan will be closed. The work of these four regional offices will now be executed from motor licensing offices (MLO) situated at Raja Garden, South Zone and Dwarka.

According to the official communiqué, the four zonal offices will be functioning only to help those people who can’t apply online.

To reap the benefits of the online services launched by the Delhi Government an applicant should have an Aadhaar card. The applicant should login to the official website of the Delhi transport department (https://transport.delhi.gov.in/home/transport-department). After opening the form one will have to enter personal details and give a self-declaration of his or her physical fitness. With the submission of the form the applicant will receive an application number via SMS.

Those applying for a learning licence, an online test consisting of 20 questions will be conducted. The questions asked will be related to road safety and traffic signs. Applicants receiving six or more marks out of 10 will be considered passed. If someone manages to pass the online test via taking help, he or she will have to pass the physical test conducted by the transport office for obtaining a permanent driving license.

