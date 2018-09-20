English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Leave Appointment of Judges to Us, Can Take Care of Ourselves, Says Supreme Court
The top court also dismissed a plea that sought contempt action against lawyers who have signed the impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.
Illustration of Supreme Court. (Network18 Creatives)
Loading...
New Delhi: “Leave the issue of judges’ appointment to us, we can take care of ourselves”, the Supreme Court said on Thursday as it dismissed a number of petitions filed on issues related to the judiciary.
The top court also dismissed a plea that sought contempt action against lawyers who have signed the impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. A bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan made the comment on the appointment of judges while dismissing the petition related to the issue.
The counsel appearing for a writ petitioner said he has the right to be informed correctly as the media had misled the people during the elevation of Justice KM Joseph that he may not be elevated to the top court. "This matter pertains to appointment of judges. Leave it to us, we can take care of it. The petition is dismissed," the bench said.
The top court also dismissed a petition filed by advocate ML Sharma, seeking contempt action against the lawyers who have signed the impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra.
"Leave the issue to us. We can deal with it," the bench said and dismissed the petition. Sharma said it is up to the court to decide what to do with the petition and he has only brought the issue before it. A similar petition filed by an association of lawyers was also dismissed by the court. The petition pertained to judiciary.
"This petition also deals with judiciary. Leave it to us. Sorry, we are not entertaining these kind of matters," the bench said.
The top court also dismissed a plea that sought contempt action against lawyers who have signed the impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. A bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan made the comment on the appointment of judges while dismissing the petition related to the issue.
The counsel appearing for a writ petitioner said he has the right to be informed correctly as the media had misled the people during the elevation of Justice KM Joseph that he may not be elevated to the top court. "This matter pertains to appointment of judges. Leave it to us, we can take care of it. The petition is dismissed," the bench said.
The top court also dismissed a petition filed by advocate ML Sharma, seeking contempt action against the lawyers who have signed the impeachment motion against CJI Dipak Misra.
"Leave the issue to us. We can deal with it," the bench said and dismissed the petition. Sharma said it is up to the court to decide what to do with the petition and he has only brought the issue before it. A similar petition filed by an association of lawyers was also dismissed by the court. The petition pertained to judiciary.
"This petition also deals with judiciary. Leave it to us. Sorry, we are not entertaining these kind of matters," the bench said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AFC U-16 Championship: Confident of Strong Showing, Indian Colts Have Task Cut Out in Malaysia
- Classy Pogba Steers Manchester United to 3-0 Win at Young Boys
- Everyone's Praising Rajnath Singh For Writing His Name in Kannada on Twitter
- An Indian Player Tied the Shoe Lace of a Pakistani Player On-Field. This is Why We Love Cricket.
- OnePlus Among Top 5 Premium Android OEMs in Q2 2018: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...