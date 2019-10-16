Leaves of Administrative Officers Cancelled in UP as Ayodhya Case Hearing Enters Final Stage

Lucknow: The leaves of administrative officers in Uttar Pradesh have been cancelled till November 30 as a precautionary measure as the hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case enters the final phase in the Supreme Court.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called a meeting of newly appointed nodal officers of all the districts along with UP DGP OP Singh, chief secretary RK Tiwari and additional chief secretary Awanish Awasthi. The officers in the meeting were reportedly directed to ensure proper law and order situation.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit for 39 days and had earlier set the deadline to finish arguments on October 18. This was later brought forward to October 17, but the CJI on Tuesday indicated that it would like to conclude all arguments by Wednesday.

The judgment will be reserved by the bench if the arguments conclude. The bench, also comprising justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer will have to pronounce the ruling by November 17 as the CJI will retire on that date. If the judgment is not delivered before his retirement, the entire matter would have to be heard afresh.

The top court is hearing appeals against the September 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court. The high court had divided the disputed 2.77 acres of land, including the spot where the Babri Masjid stood until December 6, 1992, and the area around it, equally among the Nirmohi Akhara, the Sunni Central Waqf Board, UP, and Ramlalla Virajman.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.