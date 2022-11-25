'Leaving Behind Colonial Mindset': PM Modi at 400th Birth Anniversary of Assam Hero Lachit Barphukan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, the 17th century army general of the Ahom Kingdom in Assam, who defeated the Mughals.

The PM said that the country has left behind the mindset of slavery and is filled with pride for its heritage.

“Leaving behind the colonial mindset, the nation is filled with a sense of pride in our heritage," he said.

“Today, India isn’t only celebrating its cultural diversity but also proudly remembering historical heroes of its culture," he said.

“Assam’s history is a matter of great pride in India’s journey. We believe in uniting the various thoughts, beliefs and cultures of India. India has always valued its rich and cultural heritage; we have always protected our spiritual and cultural principles. That’s what makes us a marvellous civilization," he said.

“For a long time, the history was distorted. But now errors are being fixed," he asserted.

It has been the constant endeavour of the prime minister to honour the unsung heroes in a befitting manner and in line with this, the country is celebrating 2022 as the 400th birth anniversary year of Barphukan, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

Barphukan (November 24, 1622-April 25, 1672) was the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted their ever expanding ambitions under Aurangzeb.

Barphukan inspired the Assamese soldiers in the Battle of Saraighat fought in 1671, and delivered a crushing and humiliating defeat on the Mughals, the statement said.

The heroic fight of Barphukan and his army remains one of the most inspiring military feats of resistance in the history of our country, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here