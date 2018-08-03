Leaving Behind Gulf Jobs, 50 Youths Head Home to Avenge Rifleman Aurangzeb's Murder

Nearly 50 men have left their lucrative jobs in the Gulf to return to Salani village in south Kashmir to avenge the death of Indian Army rifleman Aurangzeb, who was killed by terrorists in June.Aurangzeb was on his way home on June 14 to celebrate Eid when he was abducted and killed by terrorists. His bullet-ridden body was found the next day by a team of police and Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora, in Pulwama.After his death, Aurangzeb's family had made an emotional appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate militancy from the state and avenge his death.Now, the 50 men have arrived to join the efforts in the fight against terrorism. They said they would join the Army and the state police to get the revenge for murder.Mohammad Kiramat, one of the men, said all of the men left Saudi Arabia the day they heard of Aurangzeb’s killing. “When we heard about the killing of brother Aurangzeb, we left Saudi Arabia the same day, and forcibly got ourselves relieved from the job,” he was quoted as saying by NDTV.Kiramat added that leaving jobs on the spot is difficult in Saudi Arabia but they managed somehow. “The only mission is to avenge the death of Aurangzeb”, said Kiramat.Aurangzeb was a part of the commando unit that had killed ‘A++’ category Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sameer Tiger in an encounter in April.A day after Aurangzeb was killed, terrorists had released a 1.15-minute video in which they were heard questioning the 24-year-old about the encounters. “Yes I am a rifleman and my duty was on the post,” Aurangzeb could be seen replying to an abductor's question.Aurangzeb’s elder brother Mohammad Qasim, who is also in the Army, said he suspects an inside hand in the killing. He said that someone from the inside might have passed on information about his brother’s movement to terrorists as the kidnapping and killing was synchronised.His father, Mohammad Latif, a former sepoy, blamed the “weak policy” of the government towards terrorists in Kashmir for the killing of his son.