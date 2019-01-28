English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Led by BJP MLA, Gau Rakshaks Stop Truck Transporting 60 Cows for Slaughtering in Telangana
Telangana BJP MLA Singh posted on a social networking site that he rushed to Shamirpet along with his team of 'gau rakshaks' after receiving information about a lorry transporting cattle.
Image for representation.
Hyderabad: A group of 'cow protectors' led by BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh stopped a truck allegedly transporting 60 cows and calves for "slaughtering" on the outskirts of the city Monday.
Telangana BJP MLA Singh posted on a social networking site that he rushed to Shamirpet along with his team of 'gau rakshaks' after receiving information about a lorry transporting cattle.
They stopped the vehicle and rescued the cows and later lodged a complaint with police, the MLA said.
A police official told PTI that 60 cows and calves were being transported in the lorry from Odisha and following the complaint a case was registered.
The lorry driver was being questioned.
Asked if the cows were being transported to slaughterhouses, the police official said "it seems so, but the matter is under investigation."
All the cows and calves were shifted toa gaushala (cow shed), he said.
Singh, who represents Goshamahal constituency in the city, has been booked several times for his controversial statements and speeches.
He had in August 2018 tendered his resignation from the BJP, alleging that the party was not providing any support for'gau raksha' (cow protection).
Singh had also said incidents of lynching would not stop till the time cow gets the status of "Rashtra Mata"(Mother of the Nation).
