Home » News » India » Lee Min-ho Is Out of this World Literally in When the Stars Gossip First Pics, See Here
1-MIN READ

Lee Min-ho Is Out of this World Literally in When the Stars Gossip First Pics, See Here

By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 12:23 IST

Seoul

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the new K-drama, When the Stars Gossip.

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin are all set to sweep us off our feet and take us to outer space with their new K-drama, When the Stars Gossip.

Lee Min-ho is all set to venture into outer space. No, no, not in real life but in reel life. The actor is making his comeback with the new K-drama When the Stars Gossip. Set against the theme of outer space, the actor is set to be seen in a space shape and in outer space for most parts of the show. On Tuesday, his agency MYM Entertainment shared the first picture from the K-drama, leaving Minoz (his fandom) excited!

In the pictures, Lee Min-ho is seen seated in a spaceship with his co-star Gong Hyo-jin. In the first still, he was seen seated in the craft with a headphone on. In the second, the actor’s chemistry with Gong Hyo-jin is teased. There is clearly a romantic tension between the two stars in the picture and we cannot wait to see it play out on the screen. In the third, he was seen sporting an astronaut suit, ready to venture out of the craft.

Sharing the pictures, the agency wrote, “The scene photos of starring actor LEE MINHO are now released for the first time!! Those photos surely make our minds rocket to space🚀 The gynecologist ‘Gong Ryong’ pays enormous money to enjoy the space tour. The story comes with great expectation and curiosity."

Check out the pictures below:

The first photos have fans excited. Several fans took to the comments section and cheered Lee Min-ho on. “Can’t wait to see him on screen," a fan wrote. “Thank you so much @myment_official 🚀We are so excited. We can’t wait even more to see him in the series. LOVE YOU @actorleeminho," added another. “I’M EVEN MORE EXCITED NOW😍😍❤️❤️RELEASE IT PALLI😍❤️❤️ @actorleeminho NO MATTER WHAT COSTUME YOU WEAR..YOU LOOK ANAZINGLY HANDSOME," a third comment read.

The release date of When the Stars Gossip is yet to be locked.

first published:November 22, 2022, 12:23 IST
last updated:November 22, 2022, 12:23 IST