Left-leaning Bodies to Form Human Chain Against CAA & NRC on January 30

The human chain will be formed at 5.10 pm and at 5.17 pm - the exact time of the death of Mahatma Gandhi, everyone will observe a one-minute silence followed by singing of the National Anthem.

Updated:January 28, 2020, 8:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Left-leaning organisations will form a human chain at Rajghat on January 30 against the CAA, NRC and NPR.

Jan Ekta Jan Adhikar Andolan (JEJAA), a platform of 109 class-mass-social organizations, in a statement on Tuesday said the human chain will be formed from Rajghat to Shanthi Van, covering Hanuman Mandir, Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Delhi Gate.

"Thousands of people from all walks of life will join the human chain on January 30, 2020, the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi- the father of the nation, who was killed by Nathuram Godse, a communal fanatic in order to demand from the Narendra Modi government to repeal the anti constitutional Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens throughout the country and National Population Register (NPR)," it said.

It said the human chain will be formed at 5.10 pm and at 5.17 pm - the exact time of the death of Mahatma Gandhi, everyone will observe a one-minute silence followed by singing of the National Anthem.

JEJAA member organisations include All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), All India Peoples' Science Network, Aman Biradari, Anhad among others.

