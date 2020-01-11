Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Left Parties Created Atmosphere of Violence at JNU, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

The BJP leader was addressing a rally organised by the Janjagran Manch in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at GYMC Ground in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Left Parties Created Atmosphere of Violence at JNU, Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Gwalior (MP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused Left organisations of creating an "atmosphere of violence" at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The BJP leader was addressing a rally organised by the Janjagran Manch in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at GYMC Ground here. Referring to the recent violence at the JNU campus, Adityanath said, "Leftist groups created an atmosphere of violence by resorting to lies, but Delhi Police has unearthed the conspiracy they had hatched to disrupt the examination process at JNU."

It was time the people were told the reality by conducting an awareness campaign, which will also dispel the "confusion" the opposition was creating over the CAA and the JNU incident, he said. Terrorism and separatism, which was reaching its end in the country, was now getting a new lease of life (through anti-CAA protests and incidents like those at the JNU campus), the UP chief minister claimed.

The Constitution gives rights to people, but people should also perform their duties, he said. Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on the evening of January 5 as a group of masked persons armed

with sticks attacked students and teachers.

Delhi Police on Friday released pictures of nine suspects and claimed that JNU Student Union president Aishe Ghosh -- who was injured in the violence -- was one of them. Left-leaning student organisations, which are opposing a hike in hostel fees at JNU, had called for a boycott of the semester registration process.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram