Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Left Parties to Stage Protest Against Police Action During Anti-CAA, Anti-NRC Demonstrations

At least 26 people, including 16 from Uttar Pradesh, are dead and scores were injured during clashes between protestors and police over the last month.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2019, 12:09 PM IST
Left Parties to Stage Protest Against Police Action During Anti-CAA, Anti-NRC Demonstrations
Various protests are being held across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

New Delhi: Left parties on Monday will stage a sit-in at the Jantar Mantar here against the police action on anti-CAA and anti-NRC protestors over the past few weeks in the country.

At least 26 people, including 16 from Uttar Pradesh, are dead and scores were injured during clashes between protestors and police over the last month as nationwide protests led to thousands being arrested.

