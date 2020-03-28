Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Left Unattended, Labourer Dies Lonely Death at Bus Stand in Madhya Pradesh's Datia District

According to eye-witnesses, he was left by unidentified persons at Bhaguvapura Passenger Shelter (bus stand) here, and when somebody spotted him in helpless condition, the 108 ambulance service was alerted.

PTI

Updated:March 28, 2020, 5:35 PM IST
(Image for representation)

A labourer who was ill was left unattended by a doctor attached to ambulance service in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, leading to his death at a bus stand, a health official said on Saturday.

Shanu Kushwaha (35), who worked as a labourer in Gwalior, apparently took ill as nationwide lockdown to contain coronavirus kicked in.

According to eye-witnesses, he was left by unidentified persons at Bhaguvapura Passenger Shelter (bus stand) here, and when somebody spotted him in helpless condition, the 108 ambulance service was alerted.

An ambulance with doctor reached the spot, but the doctor -- name not disclosed -- allegedly only examined him and left him at the same spot, without shifting him to government hospital. He died on March 26.

Taking a serious view of the incident, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr S N Udaipuria submitted a memorandum to Datia collector Rohit Singh, blaming the doctor and ambulance coordinator for negligence which led to Kushwaha's death.

"The post-mortem report revealed that Kushwaha was seriously sick and there was problem with his liver and kidney. He died because of heart failure," Dr Udaipuria said.

"The doctor who reached the spot should have shifted him to hospital. We will also write to the government, recommending action against 108 ambulance coordinator in the matter as it reached eight hours late on the spot," he said.

The CMHO, however, denied reports that the man died because of hunger. After the autopsy, his body was handed over to this family, Udaipuria added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

