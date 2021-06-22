Left With No Help from MP Govt, Villagers Pool Funds to Repair Road

As natives of village Sorahwa in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh did not find any help for repairing the 300-metre muddy stretch for a long time, locals decided to do something and made an alternate route by pooling funds through public participation.

A locality of around 1,000 waited for a properly built road for almost a decade in village Sorahwa under the gram panchayat Hinauti, part of the Japand Panchayat Gangev.

The 500-metre stretch which connected the village to the main road was in miserable condition and it was a nightmare to pass through this access route during monsoon.

The locals kept making rounds at various local bodies for getting the road build over the years but nothing happened.

The locals went ahead with their efforts during the tenure of sarpanch Suryakali Chaturvedi but nothing happened. A local native and the RTI activist Arunendra Patel told News18.com over the phone that on January 25, 2021, Rs 7.65 lakh was sanctioned for the construction of the 300-metre road which stretches to around 500 metre as sarpanch Shivvati Singh and secretary Prema Patel approved a proposal to this effect. However, the plan did not materialise for months.

The young RTI activist drew the information of the sanctioned amount with the Panchayat and Rural Development Department portal as the information was displayed on the same under section 4 of the RTI Act 2005.

Locals claimed that for the want of a proper approach road which connects the village to a road built under PM Gram Sadak Yojana linking Guddh to Hinauta, students and patients especially pregnant women required around an hour to pass through the area.

However, as nothing happened in subsequent months, the locals fed up with commuting hassles, decided to do something and pooled Rs 10,000 and repaired the road recently by using soil and crushed stone cover.

Now even four-wheeled vehicles can run on the stretch, said Patel, adding the staffers of local the Janpad Panchayat approached the site carrying out a survey but nothing happened afterwards.

The locals even complained to Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam, who is a native of the district recently.

A tiny village, the settlement is devoid of most of the government schemes as of now, said Patel.

