'Left Wives & Kids, Wandering in Search of 3rd Wife': BJP MP Blames Aamir Khan for 'Population Imbalance'

Expressing concern over population rise in the country, BJP MP from Mandsaur Sudhir Gupta in a controversial remark has claimed that people like Aamir Khan are behind the population imbalance. Gupta who often remains in the limelight for his off the cuff remarks was interacting with journalists on the occasion of World Population Day on Sunday.

The BJP MP said that the country hasn’t seen an inch of land getting increased while the population of the country has touched 140 crore mark which is not good news.

“During the partition, Pakistan got vast portion of the land but comparatively lesser population and that too had forced large chunk of the population back into India without partaking any land in lieu if the same,” Gupta said.

“Talking in Indian perspective, people’s hero is Aamir Khan (Bollywood star) whose first wife Reena with kids and Kiran Rao with one kid has been left to wander around by Khan who is unbothered and has started the search for the third wife,” he added.

Sudhir Gupta was apparently taking a dig at the Bollywood actor who recently separated from his second wife Kiran Rao.

“It’s ironical that people like Aamir Khan have a role to play in population imbalance in the country,” said Gupta adding that some people claiming that people like Khan have ‘no brains for job other than selling eggs’ were correct.

The MP from Mandsaur also quoted example of one woman ‘Ms Jojo’ had died of breast cancer in Faridabad after delivering her eighth baby. The MP quoted her saying that she was happy that her eight children would be propagating almighty’s message to the world.

He added that for a progressive approach, we need population control and reined in distorted mentality of the people.

