Leg of Coma Patient Nibbled at by Rat in MP Hospital, His Father Says Rodents Roam Freely in Wards
Ratlam:In an extreme case of medical negligence, a rat nibbled at the leg of a comatose patient admitted in a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam.
Suraj Singh Bhati, 27, had suffered critical injuries after a bike accident on May 29 and has been in coma ever since. He is attended to by his father Rajendra Singh Bhati in the hospital.
On Monday morning, when Rajendra Singh Bhati went to check on his son, he found his ankle bleeding and skin pieces strewn all around on the hospital bed. It did not take much time for Rajendra to realise that his son’s leg was bitten by a rat.
When he informed the hospital staff about the incident, they simply dressed the wound.
When contacted by News18, civil surgeon Dr Anand Chandelkar claimed that the hospital had carried out pest control days ago but the drive could not eliminate all the rats. “Due to monsoon season, the pits are filled with water and the rodents were rushing towards the hospital building,” said the doctor, claiming that the company who did pest control in the premises would be summoned again.
The patient’s father has claimed that rats roaming freely inside the hospital wards is a common sight.
A similar incident was reported from Jaora hospital in Ratlam recently where the dead body of a man in mortuary was nibbled by rats.
