Legal Issues… but Want Them to Go Back, Boris Johnson Says on India’s Concerns Over Mallya, Nirav Modi

Outlining that the two leaders gave top priority to the issue of economic offenders and Khalistani groups, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said the United Kingdom did not tolerate extremist groups threatening other countries and India. “We have set up an anti-extremist task force. Whereas on the matter of extradition cases, there are legal technicalities that have made it difficult. From our point of view, we want them to go back. We don’t welcome people who want to use our legal system to evade the law,” Johnson said, talking about extradition of economic fugitives Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya.

During their bilateral meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Johnson discussed concerns regarding Khalistani groups and economic offenders wanted in India. The two countries said these matters were deemed high priority, with Johnson saying he was sensitive to New Delhi’s concerns.

In a press meet after the bilateral talks, foreign secretary Harshvardhan Shringla said, “On the issue of economic offenders, we’ve been pursuing this matter for some time at different levels with UK. Our objective is to bring back economic fugitives who are wanted in India to face justice. The matter was discussed during the bilateral talks.”

He added, “UK PM Johnson said this matter is also important to him. He indicated that he was very sensitive to Indian concerns in this regard, and that he would see what he could do.”

Shringla further said while the UK had made it clear it will not lecture India on the Ukraine crisis, the war was discussed between the two leaders. They both expressed deep concern about the mounting humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country, which was attacked by Russia on February 24. Prime Minister Modi said dialogue and diplomacy should be continued and the matter should be resolved as soon as possible.

Johnson, during a press conference after the talks, said India had come out strongly against the Bucha killings. “You have to recognise that India came out strongly against what happened in Bucha,” Johnson said on India’s position on Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“Indians have been saying in their own way about what happened in Bucha. It is clear that PM [Modi] has already intervened several times with President [Vladimir] Putin. India wants peace and the Russians out [of Ukraine]. There is a difference in the balance. India has a historic relationship [with Russia], which we respect and understand,” the UK PM added.

Shringla said this was Johnson’s first visit to India in his capacity as prime minister. The leaders discussed a wide range of issues, trade, and job opportunities, he added.

During the bilateral talks, PM Modi and Johnson held discussions on the ongoing free trade agreement negotiations. Both sides agreed to cooperation on energy, green hydrogen, trade and defence.

Cyber security, artificial intelligence, space, and other technologies were among the topics discussed. Shringla said India and UK signed six pacts, among which was a joint cyber statement.

“Outlining our commitment to a joint programme of cooperation to deliver this partnership, focused on cyber governance, deterrence, resilience and capacity building,” the statement read.

