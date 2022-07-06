Legendary Musician Ilaiyaraaja, Athlete PT Usha Among 4 Nominated to Rajya Sabha; PM Congratulates

Legendary athlete PT Usha, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, and filmmaker V Vijayendra Prasad were among prominent personalities who were nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Philanthropist and administrator of the Dharmasthala temple Veerendra Heggade was also nominated to the Upper House of Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated all of them on Twitter. Extending best wishes to Usha and sharing a photo with her, he said, “The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.”

Calling Ilaiyaraaja’s life journey “inspiring”, PM said, “The creative genius of @ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha.”

Taling about Heggade, the Prime Minister tweeted, “Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings.”

Congratulating Prasad, PM Modi said, “Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad Garu is associated with the creative world for decades. His works showcase India’s glorious culture and have made a mark globally. Congratulations to him for being nominated to the Rajya Sabha.” Prasad is the father of film director and screenwriter SS Rajamouli.

The Rajya Sabha had vacancies in the nominated category.

