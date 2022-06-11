‘Legends Never Die’: Punjab Singer Sidhu Moose Wala Remembered on His 29th Birthday

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala would have turned 29 on June 11, his birth anniversary, but he was shot dead just two weeks ago. Tributes poured in for the young rapper, who was remembered by those in the entertainment industry as well as countless fans.

The Punjab unit of the Congress paid tribute to the artiste, who had joined the grand old party last December ahead of the assembly elections. The party said the singer was “gone but never forgotten”.

“We pay our humble tributes to Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala ji on his birth anniversary. He will always stay with us in our hearts. #LegendsNeverDie #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala”

We pay our humble tributes to Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala ji on his birth anniversary. He will always stay with us in our hearts. #LegendsNeverDie #JusticeForSidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/l4uljxXVJa — Punjab Congress (@INCPunjab) June 11, 2022

Loosely referring to Moose Wala’s single ‘Legend’, student activist MP Saharan remembered the singer-politician saying “legends never die”.

“Happy birthday Sidhu Moosewala Legends never die, always in our heart #HBDSidhuMoosewala #SidhuMosseWala”

Happy birthday Sidhu Moosewala Legends never die, always in our heart ❤️ #HBDSidhuMoosewala #SidhuMosseWala pic.twitter.com/Qdey3Dl1AI — MP Saharan (@manphoolsaran7) June 11, 2022

The singer was not only popular in India, but was a much-loved artiste back in Canada that has a sizeable portion of India’s large diaspora.

Moose Wala’s father, Balkaur Singh, gave him an emotionally charged tribute during the ‘antim ardas’ organised by the family this week at their ancestral village in Mansa district. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and even union home minister Amit Shah have visited Moose Wala’s parents after his death.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.