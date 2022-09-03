Leh, Kargil Opt for Communal Harmony, Resolve 52-yr-old Dispute Over Buddhist Monastery Construction

Leh and Kargil moved one more step closer on Saturday after a 52-year-old imbroglio over the construction of a Gompa (a small monastery) in Kargil was resolved amicably by leaders of the two regions.

The construction of the monastery had become a bone of contention in the past with the Kargil leadership arguing that as per the government order of 1969, the land at Kurbathang plateau in the township was earmarked for residential and not religious purposes. However, in a change of heart, Kargil leaders today handed over a 2 kanal of land to the Buddhist leaders from Leh, asking them to start the construction.

A written statement, signed by the leaders of the two regions, said 2 kanal land has been allotted through Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Association, Kargil to Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) for the construction of the Gompa. The meeting between the two bodies agreed to work together in order to maintain and promote communal harmony in Ladakh and set an example of universal brotherhood globally.

“We set an example of bonhomie by resolving a long-standing issue through negotiation. The Leh parties are very happy. Other regions where such conflicts exist can look at how sensitive issues can be resolved,” Sajad Kargali, an influential leader based in Kargil told News18 soon after attending the meet. No leader from Leh was available for comment.

The peaceful resolution on Saturday was in stark contrast to the tension whipped up in June when Buddhists led by their Leh-based spiritual leader Palga Rinpoche threatened to take out a rally in the Kargil city to demand the construction of the Gompa. The Kargil leadership had expressed reservation saying talks between the two popular bodies — Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA)– were underway and that it would lead to a resolution.

A yatra named ‘Eco Pad Yatra’ was taken out from Leh to Mulbek – an important Buddhist centre near Kargil. It was set to move towards Kargil where some Kargil-based Muslim religious organisations had expressed anguish citing the rally was a breach of an agreement between the leadership of the two regions.

The LBA is headed by the region’s seniormost leader Thupstan Chhewang, a two-time Member of Parliament from Ladakh and former BJP leader. A strong votary of dialogue, Chhewang was in favour of the dialogue to resolve the issue. He in fact was the first to sign the pact between the LBA and KDA.

Saturday’s meeting was the third between KDA and LBA over the Gompa issue.

While Chhewang’s dialogue did resolve the issue, the Kargil unit of LBA was earlier adamant on taking out a rally and holding a symbolic puja near a decrepit site they had said was earmarked for a Gompa construction in 1961. However, KDA, which is an umbrella organisation of many social and religious organisations in Kargil, had said the then government of Jammu and Kashmir had scrapped the use of the piece of land for religious activities in 1969.

The Kargil township, located on the banks of river Suru is crunched for land where in the past government has struggled to put up a decent hospital, college or sports stadia.

The KDA and LBA have been fighting unitedly for constitutional safeguards and statehood for the whole of the Ladakh region. This is a major departure from the diverse responses witnessed after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. While Leh celebrated the move, Kargil was bitter. However, after many months, leadership from both regions demanded constitutional safeguards for jobs, land, languages and culture.

