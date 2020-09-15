LEI vs DER Dream11 Predictions, English T20 Blast 2020, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Leicestershire will face Derbyshire on Tuesday, September 15, in the upcoming match in English T20 Blast 2020. The Leicestershire vs Derbyshire outing will commence from 11:00 PM at the Gracie Road, Leicester.

Leicestershire is placed at number three spot with a total of seven points, while Derbyshire is at the last spot with only two points. Both the teams were on the losing side of their previous fixtures.

Leicestershire, who have been on the losing side in five out of seven matches, also lost their latest match against Durham. The team were defeated by six wickets. Derbyshire, which have not won a single match in the ongoing league, were defeated by Nottinghamshire by 13 runs on September 13.

English T20 Blast 2020, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Live Streaming

The match will be live streamed on both the teams’ official website

LEI vs DER English T20 Blast 2020, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Live Score / Scorecard

English T20 Blast 2020, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire: Match Details

September 15 - 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Gracie Road, Leicester

English T20 Blast 2020 LEI vs DER Dream11 team for Leicestershire vs Derbyshire

English T20 Blast 2020 LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire captain: C Griffiths

English T20 Blast 2020 LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire vice-captain: M Cosgrove

English T20 Blast 2020 LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire wicket keeper: L Hill

English T20 Blast 2020 LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire batsmen: M Cosgrove, P Horton, H Dearden, B Godleman

English T20 Blast 2020 LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire all-rounders: Colin Ackermann, A Hughes, M Critchley

English T20 Blast 2020 LEI vs DER Dream11 prediction, Leicestershire vs Derbyshire bowlers: C Griffiths, D Klein, A Gleadal

LEI vs DER English T20 Blast 2020, Leicestershire playing 11 against Derbyshire: P Horton, M Cosgrove, Davis, D Klein, Lilley, Griffiths, Colin Ackermann, Wright, L Hill, Dearden, T Taylor, Mike, Parkinson.

LEI vs DER English T20 Blast 2020, Derbyshire playing 11 against Leicestershire: B Godleman, du Plooy, Lace, Madsen, Dal, Palladino, Watt, Conners, A Gleadall, A Hughes, Reece, Matt Critchley, H Hosein.