English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Leopard Bludgeoned to Death in Assam, Forest Officials and Police Fail to Control Mob
Hundreds of villagers armed with bamboo sticks and sharp weapons chased, cornered and lynched the leopard allegedly in the presence of police and forest personnel.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Guwahati: A leopard that strayed into a village in Assam’s Dibrugarh district was beaten to death by a frenzied mob on Saturday morning.
The incident took place at Betoni Chariali, about 20km from Moran town.
Hundreds of villagers armed with bamboo sticks and sharp weapons chased, cornered and lynched the leopard allegedly in the presence of police and forest personnel.
Eye witnesses said that the leopard was taking shelter near the croplands. It was spotted by some villagers wandering in the by-lanes early morning and said to have injured four persons.
Later, in a planned attack, a mob ventured into the jungle and mobbed the leopard, bludgeoning it to death. A few villagers got injured when the leopard attacked in self-defense.
Even as police officials under Khowang police station tried to control the mob, they were overpowered. Villagers alleged that forest department officials arrived late at the spot. After killing it, the body of the leopard was dragged by villagers to an undisclosed location.
The incident took place just two days after wildlife experts and enthusiasts celebrated the successful rescue of a male leopard in Bokakhat town of Assam’s Golaghat district.
Wildlife conservationist from Assam, Kaushik Barua said, “Leopards will slowly be driven to the point of extinction. In tea garden areas of Upper Assam, human-leopard conflict has escalated due to degradation of forests around tea estates that used to act as leopard habitats. In areas around Guwahati, rapid urbanization of hills has added to the growing conflict. It’s about time we learn to live with them.”
According to unofficial reports, this is already the fourth incident of leopard lynching in Assam inside the first three months of this year. In February, two leopards were killed at Barpeta. Another leopard was beaten to death by villagers in Jorhat district on 18 February.
Also Watch
The incident took place at Betoni Chariali, about 20km from Moran town.
Hundreds of villagers armed with bamboo sticks and sharp weapons chased, cornered and lynched the leopard allegedly in the presence of police and forest personnel.
Eye witnesses said that the leopard was taking shelter near the croplands. It was spotted by some villagers wandering in the by-lanes early morning and said to have injured four persons.
Later, in a planned attack, a mob ventured into the jungle and mobbed the leopard, bludgeoning it to death. A few villagers got injured when the leopard attacked in self-defense.
Even as police officials under Khowang police station tried to control the mob, they were overpowered. Villagers alleged that forest department officials arrived late at the spot. After killing it, the body of the leopard was dragged by villagers to an undisclosed location.
The incident took place just two days after wildlife experts and enthusiasts celebrated the successful rescue of a male leopard in Bokakhat town of Assam’s Golaghat district.
Wildlife conservationist from Assam, Kaushik Barua said, “Leopards will slowly be driven to the point of extinction. In tea garden areas of Upper Assam, human-leopard conflict has escalated due to degradation of forests around tea estates that used to act as leopard habitats. In areas around Guwahati, rapid urbanization of hills has added to the growing conflict. It’s about time we learn to live with them.”
According to unofficial reports, this is already the fourth incident of leopard lynching in Assam inside the first three months of this year. In February, two leopards were killed at Barpeta. Another leopard was beaten to death by villagers in Jorhat district on 18 February.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 07 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Watch: Kangana Ranaut's Candid Confession at News18 Rising India Summit
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 Rising India Means the Rise of 125 Crore Indians, Says PM Modi
Wednesday 07 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Celebrating NEW AGE Cinema – VOTE NOW & WIN
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All England Open 2018: PV Sindhu Loses to Akane Yamaguchi in Semis
- India Joins In As World Prepares To Celebrate French Gastronomy On March 21
- Rising India: Ranveer Singh Talks About Facing The Limelight, His Style Quotient And Padmaavat
- Zuckerberg Goes 007 Mode: Sets up 'Secret Police' to Find Information Leakers in Facebook
- Rajinikanth Ensured I Ate On Time: Pankaj Tripathi