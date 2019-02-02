English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Leopard Cub Rescued from Passenger's Luggage at Chennai Airport; Video Will Melt Your Heart
The cub will be sent to the Aringar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai.
New Delhi: The video of a leopard cub, wrapped in white sheet, being fed at the Chennai international airport is nothing less than heartwarming.
The one-month-old cub was seized from the baggage of a passenger at Chennai international airport on Saturday.
#WATCH Air Intelligence Unit at Chennai International airport has seized a one-month-old leopard cub from the baggage of a passenger. The cub will be rehabilitated in the Aringar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai; Passenger handed over to Tamil Nadu Forest Dept for further action. pic.twitter.com/WgYIBabZ4D— ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2019
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
