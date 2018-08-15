English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Leopard Cub Sneaks in Maharashtra House, Dozes Off Beside Two Children
Forest Circle officer said that the three-month-old cub may have entered the house of Manisha Barde under the cover of darkness when she opened the main door early on Tuesday morning.
Representative image: Reuters
Loading...
Nashik: In a strange occurrence, a leopard cub managed to make its way underneath the hem of a mosquito net inside which two children were sleeping and dozed off beside them till their mother got alerted to its presence early on Tuesday in Maharashtra's Nashik district.
The incident happened in Dhamangaon area of tribal-dominated Igatpuri taluka in the district, the official said.
Forest Circle officer Gorakshyanath Jadhav said that the three-month-old cub may have entered the house of Manisha Barde under the cover of darkness when she opened the main door early on Tuesday morning.
"At around 5:30am today, Barde found the leopard cub sleeping beside her two children on the ground inside the mosquito net. She carefully took the children out of the net without disturbing the leopard. She then raised an alarm which alerted other villagers," said Jadhav.
Jadhav said that a team of forest officials arrived at Barde's house and rescued the leopard and brought it to the department's local office.
He said that it would be released into the forest later as per procedure.
Also Watch
The incident happened in Dhamangaon area of tribal-dominated Igatpuri taluka in the district, the official said.
Forest Circle officer Gorakshyanath Jadhav said that the three-month-old cub may have entered the house of Manisha Barde under the cover of darkness when she opened the main door early on Tuesday morning.
"At around 5:30am today, Barde found the leopard cub sleeping beside her two children on the ground inside the mosquito net. She carefully took the children out of the net without disturbing the leopard. She then raised an alarm which alerted other villagers," said Jadhav.
Jadhav said that a team of forest officials arrived at Barde's house and rescued the leopard and brought it to the department's local office.
He said that it would be released into the forest later as per procedure.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Flashback IDay National Anthem
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Watch: PM Unfurls Tricolour at Red Fort
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Flashback IDay National Anthem
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Watch: Rupee Touches Record Low of 70 Per Dollar After Turkish Lira Shock
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Exclusive : CEC OP Rawat on One Nation One Poll
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Lionel Messi Won't Play for Argentina This Year, Future in Doubt - Reports
- Mira Rajput Gives Befitting Reply to Trolls Criticising her Acting Debut in TV Ad
- This Video of ITBP Jawans Carrying a Pregnant Woman for 5 Kms is Winning The Internet
- Sussane Khan's Heart-warming Message for BFF Sonali Bendre Will Make You Smile
- A Woman Has Landed in Trouble for Doing the #KikiChallenge With a Pakistani Flag on an Airplane
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...