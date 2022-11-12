CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Leopard Emerges from Aarey Forest, Injures Woman; Victim Under Treatment, Out of Danger

PTI

Last Updated: November 12, 2022, 14:44 IST

Mumbai, India

the feline then disappeared into the forest.(Representational Image: Reuters)

A 34-year-old woman was injured in an attack by a leopard at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon, police said on Saturday. The incident took place on Friday evening, they said.

“Sangita Gurav, a resident of Aarey Colony, was returning home from her workplace when she spotted a leopard in the area and started running to save herself, but fell down. After that the leopard pounced on her,” a police official said.

The woman sustained injuries on her neck and back, he said, adding that the feline then disappeared into the forest.

After being alerted, the police and forest officials rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital with the help of local people, he said.

She is out of danger and responding well to the treatment, he said.

Aarey Colony is known as the ‘green lung’ of Mumbai. Apart from leopards, a wide range of species of flora and fauna is found in the Aarey forest, an 1,800 acre area located in suburban Goregaon and adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

first published:November 12, 2022, 14:44 IST
last updated:November 12, 2022, 14:44 IST