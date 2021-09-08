Leopard Enters Shiv Sena Leader’s Bungalow Premises, Kills Pet Dog

In an unusual occurrence, a leopard entered a Shiv Sena leader’s bungalow at Sawantwadi in the Sindhudurg district Tuesday night. The leopard reportedly attacked a dog in the vicinity of Babal Thakur’s residence. The incident came to light after Thakur’s pet dog was reported missing in the morning. Upon examining the CCTV footage, it was discovered that the leopard attacked the dog and also possibly ate it. The incident has created a huge uproar in the area, causing people to panic.

Babal Thakur, the Sena leader, is also the president of the Sawantwadi Purchase and Sales Association. On Tuesday night, at around 1.30 am, a wild leopard strayed into the vicinity of their bungalow and attacked the two pet dogs that were roaming outside the house. While one of the dogs managed to escape unharmed, the other one fell prey to it.

This is, however, not the first time the leopard has made its presence felt in the area. A couple of months ago, a cow was attacked by a leopard in the same locality. Leopard sightings are very common in this area, and sometimes even humans have fallen prey to their wrath.

In the CCTV footage recovered from the site, the leopard is seen approaching the dogs very slowly. The dogs, who were sleeping, were jolted awake by the sudden advances of the leopard. Then the blood-curdling tussle began between the leopard and the two dogs. While one of the dogs was seen escaping the clutches of the spotted cat, the other was not so fortunate and succumbed to the leopard’s assaults, after which it was carried away.

