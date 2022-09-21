CHANGE LANGUAGE
Leopard Found Dead in Katarniaghat Sanctuary in UP's Bahraich
1-MIN READ

Leopard Found Dead in Katarniaghat Sanctuary in UP's Bahraich

IANS

Last Updated: September 21, 2022, 07:38 IST

Bahraich, India

There were injury marks on the face and neck of the leopard. (IANS)

A female leopard has been found dead in Mahbubnagar village of Kakraha Range under Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich.

There were injury marks on the face and neck of the big cat.

The post-mortem report by Dr Daya Shankar said that a conflict with another big cat could be the reason for the death of this leopard, that is around 12 to 18 months of age.

Divisional Forest Officer, Akashdeep Badawan, said that the forest department team was continuously monitoring the spot and the villagers had been instructed to be alert since the village is adjacent to the forest.

Forest officer Ram Kumar said that residents of Bichpari village first saw the carcass near the farm of one Virendra Verma on Tuesday and then informed the forest officials.

first published:September 21, 2022, 07:18 IST
last updated:September 21, 2022, 07:38 IST