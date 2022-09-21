Leopard Found Dead in Katarniaghat Sanctuary in UP's Bahraich

A female leopard has been found dead in Mahbubnagar village of Kakraha Range under Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich.

There were injury marks on the face and neck of the big cat.

The post-mortem report by Dr Daya Shankar said that a conflict with another big cat could be the reason for the death of this leopard, that is around 12 to 18 months of age.

Divisional Forest Officer, Akashdeep Badawan, said that the forest department team was continuously monitoring the spot and the villagers had been instructed to be alert since the village is adjacent to the forest.

Forest officer Ram Kumar said that residents of Bichpari village first saw the carcass near the farm of one Virendra Verma on Tuesday and then informed the forest officials.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here