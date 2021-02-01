Leopard Frequenting Bengaluru Apartment Complex Caught by Forest Officials after 10 Days

Much to the relief of residents of Prestige Song of the South apartments in Bengaluru's Begur, the elusive leopard that had been visiting the complex for over a week was finally captured by forest officials on Sunday.

A range forest officer from KR Puram division (Bengaluru Urban) was put charge of the operation of rescuing the leopard after the forest department saw CCTV footage which showed the big cat visiting the apartments from the nearby Banerghatta forest.

"Our officers managed to trap the leopard successfully without harming the animal or any humans. It was a simple operation, where being patience paid off," said Deputy Conservator of Forest Ravishankar.

Officials said that they will keep the leopard in a cage at apartment complex for another week as a precautionary measure. They said they wanted to see if other leopards are visiting the area too.

Officials had warned residents to not venture out early morning and late in the evening after the initial sightings. Drones were also use to check the animal's entry and exit routes which helped in setting up the cage to trap it.

This is not the first time a leopard has entered human habitat in Bengaluru. Back in 2016 a spotted cat had entered Vibgyor School and injured two staffers before it was tranquilized.