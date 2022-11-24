CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#FIFAWorldCup#IndvsNZ#WorldCupPointsTable
Home » News » India » Leopard Strays Into Residential Area Near Mumbai; 3 Injured in Attack
1-MIN READ

Leopard Strays Into Residential Area Near Mumbai; 3 Injured in Attack

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: November 24, 2022, 13:45 IST

Mumbai, India

A leopard strayed into a residential building in Kalyan city near Mumbai. (Representational Photo/File)

A leopard strayed into a residential building in Kalyan city near Mumbai. (Representational Photo/File)

A man went inside the building in Kalyan area near Mumbai despite warning and was attacked by the leopard, a local said

Three people were reportedly injured in attacks by a leopard that strayed into a residential area of Kalyan, near Mumbai on Thursday. Videos doing the round on social media showed the big cat jumping across a window of a building.

Forest officials reached the spot and efforts were on to capture it, reports said.

“I saw the leopard on the first floor. People were screaming for help. A man went inside the building despite warning and was attacked by the leopard. Some of us with sticks in hand scared it away," an NDTV report quoted a local as saying.

The incident comes three days after a leopard was allegedly spotted on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) in Powai area. A distress call was made to the forest department on Monday morning and a team was sent to the spot to investigate if the sighting was of concern, the official said.

RELATED NEWS

Leopards are generally nocturnal. Sightings during the day are not very common, he said.

However, as the IIT-B is located close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park there are chances of sightings in the day too. Moreover, with the drop in temperature in the last 48 hours and the cold wave alert, leopards can be spotted during the day, he said.

In another incident on Wednesday, a leopard was rescued from a densely-populated area in Nashik city of Maharashtra hours after it was spotted there. The feline had entered Ayesha Nagar locality in Vadala Road area around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, and was caged shortly after midnight on Wednesday, they said.

“The leopard entered the bungalow of one Ejaz Qazi in the area. It sat under a car parked in the parking area of the house. The presence of the big cat triggered panic in the locality," an official said.

After being informed, the personnel of police and forest departments reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The animal was shot with a tranquiliser, after which it was caged and taken to the forest department office, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 24, 2022, 13:44 IST
last updated:November 24, 2022, 13:45 IST