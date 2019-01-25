English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Leopard Injures 3 After Entering Crowded Area in Maharashtra's Nashik, Caught
The leopard strayed into Savarkar Nagar area in the early hours of the day and was finally caught by Forest department personnel at around 10:45 am.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Nashik: A leopard on Friday entered a crowded locality in Maharashtra's Nashik district and was
caught several hours later but not before it had injured a local politician and two media personnel, police said.
The leopard strayed into Savarkar Nagar area in the early hours of the day and was finally caught by Forest
department personnel at around 10:45 am, an official from Gangapur Road police station said.
"Local Shiv Sena corporator Santosh Gaikwad, television news channel cameramen Tabrez Shaikh and Kapil
Bhaskar were injured by the leopard. They are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital," he said.
While Gaikwad was trying to control the large number of people who had assembled to see the rescue efforts, the
media personnel were trying to obtain video footage of the animal when it pounced on them, he added.
Forest department officials said it is possible the leopard strayed into Savarkar Nagar from the farms and
forested patches in Chandshi area nearby.
The leopard will be released in the wild after mandated formalities in this connection are completed, a
Forest department official informed.
The western part of Nashik district has dense forests which are home to leopards, wolves, hyenas and foxes etc, an
official said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
caught several hours later but not before it had injured a local politician and two media personnel, police said.
The leopard strayed into Savarkar Nagar area in the early hours of the day and was finally caught by Forest
department personnel at around 10:45 am, an official from Gangapur Road police station said.
"Local Shiv Sena corporator Santosh Gaikwad, television news channel cameramen Tabrez Shaikh and Kapil
Bhaskar were injured by the leopard. They are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital," he said.
While Gaikwad was trying to control the large number of people who had assembled to see the rescue efforts, the
media personnel were trying to obtain video footage of the animal when it pounced on them, he added.
Forest department officials said it is possible the leopard strayed into Savarkar Nagar from the farms and
forested patches in Chandshi area nearby.
The leopard will be released in the wild after mandated formalities in this connection are completed, a
Forest department official informed.
The western part of Nashik district has dense forests which are home to leopards, wolves, hyenas and foxes etc, an
official said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- Ranveer, Alia Set the Stage on Fire at the Music Launch of Gully Boy
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results