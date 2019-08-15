Leopard Kills 75-Year-Old Woman in Gujarat's Gir Wildlife Sanctuary

Ahmedabad: A 75-year-old woman was dragged and killed by a leopard near the Gir National Park in Gujarat early morning on Thursday.

“The incident occurred at around 6 am on Thursday and when the leopard attacked her,” a forest department official said. The woman, identified as Jenuben Khashiya, was a resident of Ebhalbad village in Gir-Somnath district.

“Ebhalbad village falls in Harmadiya beat in Ghantwad round of Jamwala forest range in Gir West division of Gir wildlife sanctuary,’’ the official explained.

Elderly people and children often become easy targets of leopards around the sanctuary.

On May 27, a 52-year-old woman called Shardaben Vavaiya was killed by a leopard in Kangshiyada village in Visavadar taluka of Junagadh district.

According to a 2016 census conducted by Gujarat forest department, there are a total of 1,395 leopards in the state.

Incidents of man-animal conflict in and around the wildlife sanctuary occur regularly. Wild animals often venture into human settlements in search of food and territory, since there is an upward hike in their numbers every year.

Gir National Park is the last abode for Asiatic Lions in the world.

