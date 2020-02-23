Leopard Kills Seven-Year-Old Boy Sleeping with His Parents in Field in MP's Dhar District

Dhar: A leopard attacked and killed a seven-year-old boy sleeping with his parents in agricultural fields in Dhar district late on Saturday nighyt.

“The deceased, identified as Anand, was sleeping on his hut when the wild cat attacked in the night,” Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) (Forest), Rakesh Kumar Damor said.

"The leopard dragged the boy and efforts of his family to scare away the animal went in vain. Anand's severely mauled body was found 700 metres away from the hut. His kin will get a compensation of Rupees four lakhs from the forest department," Damor added.

A forest department team is currently in the area to set up traps and catch the leopard.

