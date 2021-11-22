Leopard Mauls 10-year-old Tribal Boy to Death Near MP Village

A 10-year-old tribal boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred when a group of boys, all residents of Ghorlatola (Pandiwada), was playing on a road near the village. Keolari area forest ranger SK Vanwale said the feline attacked the boys around 7 AM and grabbed one of them.

The leopard mauled the boy to death while other boys fled, he said. Angered by the incident, villagers later reached the spot and tried to capture the big cat. One of them was injured during the melee, he said. Meanwhile, Forest Development Corporation manager VC Meshram told .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.