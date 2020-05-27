Leopard Mauls Forest Official to Death at MP's Satpura Reserve

An employee of the forest department was mauled to death by a leopard at Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district, an official said on Wednesday.







Dhannalal Marskole, a daily-wage employee of the department, was attacked by a leopard at Kukra barrier of Matkuli range in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, STR's deputy director Anil Shukla said.







The deceased was sleeping at Kukra barrier campus, where the animal attacked him and killed him on the spot, he said.







An immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 was provided to the deceased man's family and Rs 4 lakh more would be given to them soon, the official said.