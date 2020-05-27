INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Leopard Mauls Forest Official to Death at MP's Satpura Reserve

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

The deceased was sleeping at Kukra barrier campus, where the animal attacked him and killed him on the spot.

  • PTI Satpura
  • Last Updated: May 27, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
Share this:

An employee of the forest department was mauled to death by a leopard at Satpura Tiger Reserve (STR) in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district, an official said on Wednesday.


Dhannalal Marskole, a daily-wage employee of the department, was attacked by a leopard at Kukra barrier of Matkuli range in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, STR's deputy director Anil Shukla said.


The deceased was sleeping at Kukra barrier campus, where the animal attacked him and killed him on the spot, he said.


An immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 was provided to the deceased man's family and Rs 4 lakh more would be given to them soon, the official said.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading