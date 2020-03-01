Take the pledge to vote

Leopard Mauls Three-year-old Child to Death in Karnataka, Shoot at Sight Order Issued

Forest Minister Anand Singh said Rs 10 lakh compensation would be given to the affected family.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2020, 7:21 PM IST
Leopard Mauls Three-year-old Child to Death in Karnataka, Shoot at Sight Order Issued
Bengaluru: A three-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard while she was playing near her house in Tumakuru district, police said on Sunday. The leopard is said to have attacked and drag away the girl at Baichanhalli village last night.

When the child was missing near the house, the parents raised an alarm. After a search, the body bearing injuries was found at a distance from the house, said the parents.

Villagers said the leopard had attacked humans and domestic animals several times in the nearby areas for the last few months, and claimed that this was the fourth such death in the region.

Forest Minister Anand Singh and Law Minister JC Madhuswamy (who hails from Tumakuru district) visited the family.

Singh said he has issued shoot at sight order against the man-eating leopard, and as per procedures, official orders will be issued on Monday. He said Rs 10 lakh compensation would be given to the affected family.

