Leopard Scare: Indefinite Night Curfew Clamped in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh After 8-Year-Old's Death

In a first, indefinite night curfew from 8pm to 6am has been clamped in parts of Pithoragarh, a border town in the hill state of Uttarakhand after a leopard killed a girl in the outskirts on Sunday. The forest department has declared the leopard a ‘man eater’.

As directed by district magistrate Ashish Chauhan, sub-divisional magistrate Nandan Kumar issued an order on September 21 that reads: “Owing to bagh (leopard) scare, night curfew is being clamped in GIC Road, Rae, Chandak, Bajeti, Papdev and Paun localities”. Disaster management officials and police personnel have been told to update locals about the curfew.

Forest officials have, meanwhile, installed a cage in the Bajeti area where an eight-year-old girl was killed on Sunday evening. A leopard was captured in the cage the next day but locals feared it was not the one that killed the girl. Divisional forest officer Vinay Bhargav said a team of forest guards have been deployed. Besides a hunter has been called to put down the ‘man eater’ leopard.

“This year alone, six people have been killed. Leopard attacks increase post-monsoon till the winter as the big cats get ample vegetation for a hideout,” the DFO told News18.

Man-animal conflict is one of the major ongoing challenges in Uttarakhand. The hill districts quite often report such incidents and in most cases, pressure mounts on forest department to declare the animal a ‘man eater’ and hunters are deployed to buy peace.

An arrangement of this kind, however, is not the solution, says Pauri Garhwal-based hunter Joy Hukil, who began professional hunting in 2007 and has hunted 42 leopards till date.

“Leopards attack humans when they don’t get food in the forest. The food chain is shrinking and at the same time the number of cats increasing. I do feel bad while killing a leopard but then that’s our task,” Joy said.

(With inputs from Sunil Navprabhat & Vijay Vardhan)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here