Leopard Sighted on Campus of Research Institute in Hyderabad
The security personnel at the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) spotted the leopard last week while on patrol, the officials said.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Hyderabad: A leopard has reportedly been sighted on the campus of a crop research institute near here and an effort made to trap and relocate the big cat, forest officials said Tuesday.
The security personnel at the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) spotted
the leopard last week while on patrol, the officials said.
On Sunday, the personnel again saw the animal and took photos and video-graphed it before informing the forest
department which sent a team to the campus, they said.
"We have installed 11 cameras at key locations and set up two traps," a forest official A Shankaran told PTI.
In a similar incident reported in August 2014, a leopard had strayed into the complex of the institute, had been trapped and relocated five months ago.
