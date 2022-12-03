Leopard Sightings Along Periphery of Bengaluru’s Rural Limits Trigger Panic Among Residents

Multiple leopard sightings by locals in areas along the periphery of Bengaluru’s rural limits have triggered an alert amongst the city’s residents though forest officials advised people to not panic.

“It is a natural phenomenon for these wild cats to venture out at this time of the year. They stray and hunt their prey like deer in their natural habitat like we saw in Turahalli forest and later go back into the forest. Till now it has not harmed any human,” Bengaluru Rural Deputy Conservator of Forests SS Ravi Shankar told News18.

The leopard was last seen two days ago near Turahalli forests and the department is on alert to track and trace it when it is sighted next. This forest area is located around 20 kilometres from Bengaluru’s central business district.

Explaining the terrain where the leopard was sighted near Kengeri, Ravishankar said there are two forest patches — the Turahalli state forest (517 acres) and the Turahalli minor forest (579 acres) which is located close to Bengaluru’s famous Bannerghatta national park. One leopard was sighted along the corridor between both these forest areas.

“After it caught its prey, which was a deer, the leopard was unable to lift it across the compound mesh which was about 5-6 feet tall. On being unsuccessful, it ran away,” said Ravishankar.

In another incident, another leopard was spotted near Yelahanka’s ITC factory on the outskirts of northern Bengaluru. The forest official said it was a stray incident that a leopard was sighted in the region and their department was keeping a close watch on any further sightings.

Cages have been placed at potential locations to try and catch the leopard if it enters areas where there are human settlements. Forest guards have also been patrolling the area after the first information of a leopard sighting was given to the department.

“We are making every effort to capture and rescue these cats and place them back in their natural home,” the department said.

On Thursday, Mysuru reported a leopard attack which killed 21-year-old college student Meghana from T Narasipura. After this incident, Mysuru circle forest conservator Malathi Priya issued shoot at sight orders to kill the leopard. The victim was dragged for around 200 metres causing grievous injuries and when the local villagers heard her cries for help, they tried to rescue her. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries.

Bengaluru-based conservationist Sanjay Gubbi’s research on these wild cats says Karnataka’s forest area that spans over seven national parks is home to around 2,500 leopards. Most of the leopards have been documented to be present around areas near the Bannerghatta National Park, Kanakapura Road and towards the outskirts of South Bengaluru. This is also the region where these cats have been reportedly sighted in the past fortnight.​

Read all the Latest India News here