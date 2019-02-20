LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Leopard Spotted Near Thane Mall, Search Operation Underway

Forest department officials said the leopard was last seen moving towards the Vasant Vihar residential society from the mall premises.

News18.com

Updated:February 20, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
Leopard Spotted Near Thane Mall, Search Operation Underway
Representative image. (Reuters)
Thane: A leaopard was spotted straying near Korum mall in Thane on Wednesday morning.

The CCTV installed toward the exit gate of parking area of the mall caught the leopard’s movement.

"A leopard was spotted at around 5:30 am. The police, fire and forest officials are at the spot and the search operation is underway," said official from Vartaknagar police station.

Forest department officials, who also had reached the spot, said the leopard was last seen moving towards the Vasant Vihar residential society from the mall premises. However, it is unclear if the leopard has left the vicinity.

While, the mall has been shut for the day to avoid further untoward incident.




Over the last few months, several incidents of leopard straying have been reported in various cities. Nearly a week ago, a leopard has reportedly been sighted at the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Hyderabad. ​

| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
