Leopard Spotted Near Thane Mall, Search Operation Underway

Maharashtra: A leopard has been spotted at the basement of a hotel in Thane. Pradeep Giridhar, Sr Police Inspector says, "A leopard has been located at the basement of Hotel Satkar Residency, attempts to capture it are underway. Forest rescue team has arrived on the spot." pic.twitter.com/pVT5C1Eo6x — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2019

A leaopard was spotted straying near Korum mall in Thane on Wednesday morning.The CCTV installed toward the exit gate of parking area of the mall caught the leopard’s movement."A leopard was spotted at around 5:30 am. The police, fire and forest officials are at the spot and the search operation is underway," said official from Vartaknagar police station.Forest department officials, who also had reached the spot, said the leopard was last seen moving towards the Vasant Vihar residential society from the mall premises. However, it is unclear if the leopard has left the vicinity.While, the mall has been shut for the day to avoid further untoward incident.Over the last few months, several incidents of leopard straying have been reported in various cities. Nearly a week ago, a leopard has reportedly been sighted at the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) in Hyderabad. ​