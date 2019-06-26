Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Leopard Spotted on ICRISAT Campus in Hyderabad, Captured after Four Months

The leopard that was spotted in Februrary had disappeared on last week of April from the ICRISAT campus on the city outskirts and was again sighted a fortnight ago.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 5:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Leopard Spotted on ICRISAT Campus in Hyderabad, Captured after Four Months
Representative image. (Reuters)
Loading...

Hyderabad:Four months after it was spotted inside the ICRISAT complex, a leopard that was on the prowl has been finally caught, forest officials said Wednesday.

Though the leopard disappeared on last week of April from the International Crop Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus on the city outskirts, it was again sighted a fortnight ago.

Following this, forest officials launched an operation to capture the wild animal and safely relocate it.

The male leopard, 7-8 years old, weighing over 65 kg was captured on Tuesday night when it came to eat the goat kept as bait in a cage.

Subsequently, it was tranquilised to evaluate its health and then shifted to the Nehru Zoological Park here, where three veterinarians examined it and found the animal in a good health, senior forest official A Shankaran told PTI.

Security personnel at the ICRISAT had spotted the leopard in February first week and informed forest officials, who as part of the operation had then set up 40 cameras at key

locations and set up four cages with bait in the campus.

However, the leopard avoided the cages and by April last week had disappeared.

It suddenly re-appeared 15 days ago and again cameras and trap cages were installed, Shankaran said.

"We are waiting for orders of the Chief Wildlife Warden to release the leopard in good forest area,” he said.

The leopard is suspected to have ventured from a forest area of Vikarabad district into the campus, officials said.

In a similar incident reported in August 2014, a leopard, which had strayed into the complex, had been trapped and relocated.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram