‘Leopard State’ MP Losing Spotted Felines Thick and Fast; Accidents, Poisoning to Blame

Having reclaimed the Tiger State tag, which signifies the presence of the largest population of striped cats among all the states in 2019, Madhya Pradesh months after had rejoiced being tagged as the Leopard State, as well as the Central Indian province, had the maximum population of spotted felines –3,421.

Despite the state’s poor track record in leopard deaths in recent years, the feather was added to the state’s decorated wildlife cap.

In the previous several years, the state has lost spotted felines due to traffic and rail accidents, poisoning, and natural causes.

A recent report from the Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI), which mapped the mortalities of tigers and leopards in states and concluded that out of the total 310 leopard mortalities in the first six months of the year 2021, Maharashtra remained the biggest loser, reporting 95 deaths, with half of them dying in road mishaps.

Madhya Pradesh followed Maharashtra closely and registered the demise of 46 spotted felines in the same duration. Unnatural reasons like poaching (102), road hits (47), killed by villagers (22), shot dead (5) and electrocution (2) emerged as prominent causes behind the disappearing leopards, said the report.

Among other causes, infighting with tigers also caused 25 deaths of leopards in this duration.

Senior volunteer wildlife from Madhya Pradesh who wished to be anonymous claimed that among other things, infighting with tigers also leads to leopard deaths. This also shows that state tiger reserves flourishing with tiger count are hard-pressed for growing tiger population which are known to mark their territories.

The volunteer activist further added road accidents, natural deaths and poaching for witchcraft in some areas also led to the deaths of leopards. People in Balaghat, Seoni, and Dindori belt in the last few years had killed leopards for body parts to be used in witchcraft, which according to unfounded beliefs help in ‘dhanvarsha’, discovery of large amounts of money.

However, this has stopped in the last few years and organised poaching gangs, including those from Baheliya tribe too have been decimated by the forest department and police, he added. The tribe known as traditional poachers had formed groups that were involved in the killing of wild animals, including tigers and leopards.

In addition, leopards have been known to enter human habitations, such as villages or towns, on multiple occasions in the past, indicating that wild animal habitations are dwindling, according to a senior forest officer headquartered in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh features among states which regularly report leopard deaths. This recently prompted a Jabalpur-based activist Manish Sharma for moving the state High Court’s principal bench at Jabalpur.

Sharma, who is the state convener of Nagrik Upbhokta Margdarshan Manch, has filed a Public Interest Litigation with the HC claiming large numbers of leopard deaths in the state over the years.

“I had based my contention on an RTI reply received from MP forest department in which it was mentioned that in last decade, the state lost 450 leopards, 50% of which were killed in poaching incidents,” Sharma told News18 over the phone.

He also cited a report of Ranthambore national park, which claimed that 2,000 leopards were poached from the year 2014 to 2018. Besides a study of Wildlife Protection Society Delhi also concluded that the leopard population has diminished by 70 to 90% in the last few years, Sharma said in the petition.

The report said that year in 2019, various tiger reserves lost leopards including 21 in Panna, 15 in Kanha, 13 at Pench, 12 at Bandhavgarh, and Satpura tiger reserve lost 10 spotted big cats.

The difficult state of affairs for the leopards remained the same in non-protected forest areas. Balaghat forest division lost 20 animals, Chhindwara 18, Katni 15, Seoni 13, Shahdol 12, Panna 10, Obaidullaganj, and Narsinghur nine each, Sehore and Shivpuri seven each, six each at Gwalior and Mandal and Jabalpur forest division had recorded five leopard deaths.

Claiming that no conservation or protection policy is in place for safeguarding the leopard population, the petitioner had told the court that illegal encroachment on forest land, deforestation, and smuggling of leopard organs are among the reasons behind the dwindling population of the spotted big cats.

The double bench of judge Prakash Shrivastava and judge Virender Singh on July 26 had issued orders that they offer petitioner the liberty to file a detailed application with supporting documents with Chief Conservator of Forest (Chief Wildlife Warden) and the respondent should look into the matter offering him a legal solution within eight weeks of representation from the petitioner.

If the petitioner still remains dissatisfied with the solution, he is at liberty to approach the court again, said the HC in the verdict.

In accordance with the HC order, the petitioner has written a letter to Chief Wildlife Warden of MP government briefing him about the threat on the leopard population and urged him for concrete plans to save the leopard population from averting a possible extinction.

Leopard state tag had left wildlife lovers elated

After MP reclaiming the Tiger State tag, with maximum of 526 tigers in the year 2019, the wildlife lovers were in for some more joy and elation as a report from the union Environment ministry had claimed that the country now has 7,910 leopards up by 60% since the year 2014. It was a sheer joy for the wildlife enthusiasts as MP secured the number one position with 3,421 leopards leaving Karnataka (1,783) and Maharashtra (1690) way behind in terms of leopard population.

Budni-Midghat rail track

Among speeding vehicles on highways, unsecured rail tracks which crisscross dense forest areas also prove a prominent nemesis for the leopards which get knocked down while crossing these locomotive paths. Midghat section at Budni part of Sehore district is also known for knocking down tigers and leopards quite regularly during the movement of trains. However, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited last month had claimed that Budni-Midghat tunnel will be completed by year 2022. Besides five over passes are also being constructed for wild animals, including the one at Budni-Midghat which will enable animals to safely cross the rail lines. In the next two years, Budni-Midghat section will have animal bridges in the next two years, an officer from RVNL said adding this will ensure tigers and leopards saved from being run over by trains.

A similar overpass is also being developed at Ratapani wildlife sanctuary where the third rail line is being laid. An expert group had advised the construction of one dozen and half overpasses and under paths, also fencing to help wild animals to negotiate a small stretch of the railway line that passes through the sanctuary and led to the deaths of nine animals in the last three years. Wild inhabitants pass through the track to reach the nearby nullah for quenching thirst.

The corporation is also planning to construct five overpasses and 20 underpasses to provide water supply to the wild animals in a safe manner in Bhopal railway division.

