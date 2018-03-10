GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Leopard Strays Into House in Indore, Injures Three Before Being Captured

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2018, 9:24 AM IST
Image for representation.
Indore: A leopard that strayed into a house in Palhar Nagar area on Saturday was captured even as it injured three persons during the effort, officials said.

"The leopard, around 8 years old, had come from a forested area near here and caused panic among local residents. It injured two forest staffers and one employee of the Indore Municipal Corporation while efforts were on to capture it," Uttam Yadav, in charge of the civic-run Kamla Nehru Zoo said.

He said that it was finally captured after being hit by two tranquilising darts. It would be released into the wild after mandatory medical tests, Yadav said.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
