Leopard That Injured 10 Villagers Found After a Week in Bengal's Alipurduar

After 48 hours of operation, the Forest Department was able to cage the leopard, which injured around 10 people, from the Silbarihat Ghatpar area of Alipurduar district. The leopard entered the locality in Silbarihat Ghatpar area of Alipurduar district last Sunday and attacked the villagers. A total of ten people were injured in the leopard attack.

The leopard could not be caged after hundreds of attempts from the port office. Cages were set up and nets were laid by the Jaldapara forest department of the forest office in the Ghatpar area. However, it was not seen.

On Tuesday afternoon, villagers spotted the leopard on a betel tree in Ghatpar area. The Forest Department then shot the sleeping leopard and captured it.

ADFO Navjyoti Dey said, “It has been possible to catch the leopard with the cooperation of all. The villagers have been requested to inform the forest department before seeing the leopard.” Police from the Jaldapara Forest Department and Sonapur outpost have been patrolling the area since Sunday night after hearing that Leopard was in the area. The cage is placed inside the net. Goats were also kept there. However, due to the crowd in the area during the day time, there was a problem in the process of catching leopards, according to the forest department.”

According to the locals, the special team of the forest department “was not doing any work and seen wasting time”. Meanwhile, the locals said that they were unable to sleep at night.

(With inputs from Ananya Dey)

