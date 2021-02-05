News18 Logo

News18» News»India»Leopard Which Killed 3 Women in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh Shot Dead: Official
1-MIN READ

Leopard Which Killed 3 Women in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh Shot Dead: Official

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

The seven-year-old leopard was killed by Nainital-based hunter Harish Dhami on Thursday night, Divisional Forest Officer, Pithoragarh, Vinay Bhargava, said.

A leopard, which had killed three women in Uttarakhand's Devalthal area, has been shot dead by a professional hunter hired by the forest department, an official said on Friday.

The seven-year-old leopard was killed by Nainital-based hunter Harish Dhami on Thursday night, Divisional Forest Officer, Pithoragarh, Vinay Bhargava, said here.

The leopard had killed three women and injured two persons in different villages of the Pithoragarh forest division's Didihat range recently, causing panic among residents who were demanding its elimination, he said.


