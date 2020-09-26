INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Lesbian Couple in UP Seeks Police Protection After Kin Threaten Them of Dire Consequences

File photo of Uttar Pradesh policemen standing inside a police station. (Reuters)

File photo of Uttar Pradesh policemen standing inside a police station. (Reuters)

According to Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, the two women, aged 22 and 23, eloped from their villages fearing a threat to their lives.

Muzaffarnagar: A lesbian couple in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district has sought police protection after their families opposed their decision to live with each other and allegedly threatened them of dire consequences, an official said on Saturday. According to Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur, the two women, aged 22 and 23, eloped from their villages fearing a threat to their lives.

“They are both adults and free to live wherever they want,” Kaur said. The duo approached authorities on Friday evening seeking police protection, she said.

Their statements have been recorded and on the basis of these, an order will be issued by the sub divisional magistrate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Next Story
Loading