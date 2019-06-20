Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Lesbian Couple in UP Village Seeks Police Protection to Marry

The police called the families and directed them not to harass the couple. The two women had met each other while studying in a college in Ghaziabad and are in love for the past six months, police said.

PTI

Updated:June 20, 2019, 4:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lesbian Couple in UP Village Seeks Police Protection to Marry
Representative Image
Loading...

Muzaffarnagar: A lesbian couple in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has sought police protection after their families opposed their decision to get married and allegedly threatened them of dire consequences, an official said Thursday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (Shamli), Rajesh Srivastava, Komal (21) and Pinki (24) (names changed), from separate villages in Kandhla area here, came to his office on Wednesday seeking protection from their families.

After registering a complaint, the police called the families and directed them not to harass the couple, he said.

The police assured the women of safety and they were later sent home, the ASP Srivastava said.

The two women had met each other while studying in a college in Ghaziabad and are in love for the past six months, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram