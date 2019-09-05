Less Dengue Cases in Delhi Due to Weak Rains, May Rise in Coming Weeks: Municipal Health Official

Delhi reported fewer cases of dengue and chikungunya this year as compared to last year. The national capital reported 35 cases of dengue in the last couple of weeks, taking the cases of mosquito-borne diseases to 92 till August 31, 2019. Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has initiated a campaign to curb the spread of monsoon diseases spread by bite of mosquitoes on September 1. Titled ‘10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute’ the campaign will be on till November 15. The Chief Minister urged people to check mosquito breeding in and around their homes on September 1.

In 2018, Delhi reported 2,798 cases of dengue and chikungunya cases and 4 people died due to mosquito-borne diseases. There has been no death so far this year.

The authorities attribute fewer cases of mosquito borne diseases due to less rainfall at the start of this monsoon season. They feel that number of cases may go up as water accumulation has increased recently which becomes favourable breeding ground for diseases spreading mosquitoes. A municipal health officer on condition of anonymity told Hindustan Times, “This year, there was a delay and deficiency in the monsoon. There are fewer cases right now, but with the water accumulation right now increasing the breeding grounds, the numbers of cases are likely to go up in the coming weeks.”

Doctors in the national capital too have not come across many cases of dengue or chikungunya so far this year.

“Dengue isn’t big this year; we have been getting sporadic cases of dengue since mid-July,” the national daily quoted Dr Srikant Sharma, consultant, department of internal medicine at Moolchand Medicity Hospital, saying.

However, medical practitioners feel that number of cases for dengue, chikungunya and other mosquito borne diseases may go up next month.

“We have now started getting some cases but it is not as bad it used to be. Even the cases that we are getting are not serious that require hospitalisation. Almost everyone is being treated on an Out Patient Department (OPD) basis,” Dr RK Singal, director, internal medicine, BLK hospital, told Hindustan Times.

The campaign launched by the Delhi government aims at promoting preventive measures to check the spread of the mosquitoes that spreads the virus.

The Delhi government is prepared to provide timely treatment to patients in situation if the cases go up. The Arvind Kejriwal government has also opened about 500 fever clinics in its hospitals, dispensaries and mohalla clinics.

The private hospitals in the capital have also been given permission to increase their bed strength by 20 percent during the season only for fever patients.

“A dengue control cell is also created to coordinate the efforts of the government and the civic bodies. Massive awareness drives have been conducted by the cell. This is the reason the numbers have been controlled now,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told during the launch of the campaign last week.

