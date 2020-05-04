Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Less Then 2% Coronavirus Cases in Aspirational District: Amitabh Kant

As on Monday total coronavirus cases stand at 42,776 of which 29,685 are active cases and 1,389 fatalities were reported while 11,761 people have recovered.

IANS

Updated:May 4, 2020, 9:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Less Then 2% Coronavirus Cases in Aspirational District: Amitabh Kant
File photo of NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

There are less than 2 per cent cases of novel coronavirus cases in aspirational districts in the country, Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog and chairman of Centre-constituted Empowered Group 6 said here on Monday.

Kant said that "as of now there are about 610 cases in 112 aspirational districts which is considered fairly low at less than 2 per cent of the national level of infections. Of these six districts have reported the first case after April 21. Major hotspots are Baramulla (62), Nuh (57), Ranchi (55), YSR (55), Kupwara (47) and Jaisalmer (34)."

Aspirational here means most backward districts according to the government. Kant also told the media that the Aspirational Districts Programme piloted by NITI Aayog has been a phenomenal success in uplifting the lives of millions in 112 most backward (aspirational) districts of the country.

The empowered group chairman also said that the NITI Aayog has taken steps to ensure that these districts are able to contain the spread of the virus and has actively referred the requirements in testing kits, PPE & masks etc. to respective empowered groups for necessary action in order to address supply constraints.

As on Monday total coronavirus cases stand at 42,776 of which 29,685 are active cases and 1,389 fatalities have been reported while 11,761 people have recovered from the disease.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,685

    +1,615*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,836

    +2,573*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,762

    +875*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,389

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,147,845

    +40,793*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,529,408

    +66,726*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,133,538

    +22,819*  

  • Total DEATHS

    248,025

    +3,114*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres