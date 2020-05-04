Less Then 2% Coronavirus Cases in Aspirational District: Amitabh Kant

There are less than 2 per cent cases of novel coronavirus cases in aspirational districts in the country, Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog and chairman of Centre-constituted Empowered Group 6 said here on Monday.

Kant said that "as of now there are about 610 cases in 112 aspirational districts which is considered fairly low at less than 2 per cent of the national level of infections. Of these six districts have reported the first case after April 21. Major hotspots are Baramulla (62), Nuh (57), Ranchi (55), YSR (55), Kupwara (47) and Jaisalmer (34)."

Aspirational here means most backward districts according to the government. Kant also told the media that the Aspirational Districts Programme piloted by NITI Aayog has been a phenomenal success in uplifting the lives of millions in 112 most backward (aspirational) districts of the country.

The empowered group chairman also said that the NITI Aayog has taken steps to ensure that these districts are able to contain the spread of the virus and has actively referred the requirements in testing kits, PPE & masks etc. to respective empowered groups for necessary action in order to address supply constraints.

As on Monday total coronavirus cases stand at 42,776 of which 29,685 are active cases and 1,389 fatalities have been reported while 11,761 people have recovered from the disease.

