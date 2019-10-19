Take the pledge to vote

On WhatsApp, Al-Hind Brigade Claims Responsibility for Killing Hindu Leader Kamlesh Tiwari

The outfit added that 'whoever points fingers towards Islam and Muslims will meet the same end'

News18.com

Updated:October 19, 2019, 8:19 AM IST
On WhatsApp, Al-Hind Brigade Claims Responsibility for Killing Hindu Leader Kamlesh Tiwari
Heavy security deployed outside the site where Kamlesh Tiwari was attacked. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Lucknow: A lesser-known outfit called the Al-Hind Brigade claimed responsibility late on Friday night for the murder of Hindu Samaj Party president Kamlesh Tiwari here, though the authenticity of the claim could not immediately be verified.

"We at Al-Hind Brigade claim the responsibility for killing Kamlesh Tiwari, who tried to defame Islam and Muslims. More to come," the outfit said in a WhatsApp message that was widely circulated.

The message, which also carried a photograph Tiwari, said, "Kamlesh Tiwari was a nuisance and whosoever points fingers towards Islam and Muslims, will meet the same end. Al-Hind Brigade takes the responsibility. Get ready to see more. The war has begun."

Whether the outfit had links with any global terror organisation was not immediately known.

Police, meanwhile, said they were looking at all angles. "All angles are being looked into and explored. It would be too early to come to any conclusion," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) PV Ramasastry told PTI.

The Hindu Samaj Party chief was found murdered at his home in the congested Naka Hindola area of the city.

