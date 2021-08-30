Lesson Learnt? Tamil Nadu Bans Ganesh Chaturthi Processions After Covid Boom in Kerala Post Onam

Tamil Nadu has decided to ban Ganesh Chaturthi processions in the state in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases in Kerala in the aftermath of Onam and Bakrid. While people will be allowed to immerse Ganesh idols in the sea, no procession would be allowed in the state in a bid to restrict large public gatherings. Ganesh Chaturthi will be marked on September 10.

The Tamil Nadu government has earlier made a negative RT-PCR test report and a Covid-19 vaccination (two doses) certificate mandatory for people coming from Kerala. Further, all in-coming passengers from the UK, Brazil, South Africa and Middle Eastern countries were being screened thermally and are administered RT-PCR tests, as per the Union Government’s guidelines.

Kerala had witnessed Covid boom after Onam celebrations last week. The state logged over 30,000 coronavirus cases for several days after the Onam festival, recording a massive jump of infections since the last three months. On the day of Onam on August 21, Kerala reported 17,106 Covid-19 cases and 83 deaths as crowding was reported in markets from various parts of the state ahead of the festival. The state’s test positivity rate at the time stood at 17.73 per cent. Prior to the Onam festival, markets were seen full of people and violations of coronavirus protocols were reported in many incidents.

The state also reported over 1,90,000 cases in the past week, ending on Sunday.

