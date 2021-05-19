Lessons from Past: DU Setting up Oxygen Plants in North, South Campus, Prepares for 3rd Covid-19 Wave

Delhi University (DU) has said it will set up oxygen plants in the North and South campuses, as well as provide oxygen concentrators and oximeters to colleges, hostels and departments, in an effort to prepare for the third wave of covid-19.

Sharing the plans, Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani told The Indian Express, “Janki Devi Memorial College and Hansraj College have offered infrastructure for setting up Covid care facilities (100 beds each). We will also offer one of the campus hostels for another 200 beds. These facilities will need beds, medical equipment, oxygen supplies through in-situ small scale oxygen plants with direct pipelines to beds, generators for uninterrupted power supply, medicines, facility for food, and above all salaries for doctors and nurses, who are in great demand but in short supply.”

“We will set up an oxygen plant that can fill in medical cylinders (about 50-80 per day) using the PSA technology that will cost less, is safe in a campus setting and needs minimal clearances and approvals from the government. We have had dialogues with vendors and obtained quotes. We will provide these cylinders, when in need, to every DU member and also to those in the neighbourhood. This step will help support other universities and educational institutes in Delhi as well,” he said.

Currently, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College and Lakshmibai College are running isolation centres and Covid care facilities with 100 beds in each college. Similarly, RT-PCR sample collection centres are available at Lakshmibai College, Hansraj College and PGDAV College.

DU has also prepared a “data bank” of medical professionals who are part of the families of the university community “to extend medical support either through phone or by visiting Health Centres of the University”. The information is available on the ‘DU Covid Care’ portal of the University.

