Lessons Learnt from Covid-19 Situation Will Make Their Way to Courses, Programs, Says IIM-I Director

Nationwide lockdown, which was imposed in March to combat the further spread of coronavirus, has shown its severe impact on every sectors of the society so far and posed some serious challenges before them. Education sector is no more exception. However, the nation has potential to overcome all such challenges by putting some special efforts.

To know in detail about it, here are the excerpts from the interview with Prof Himanshu Rai, Director of Indian Institute of Management, Indore (IIM-I) on the future of management education post Covid-19 times.







How have been the placements this year at IIM-I amid coronavirus crisis?

The placements process were over before the coronavirus outbreak. They were very good with the median salary at Rs 22 lakh per annum. However, some offers have been revoked after the onset of Covid-19, but our student placement team is working hard to find alternative offers for the affected students.

As social distancing rule continues to prevail, will IIM-I teach online accordingly?

We have been teaching the remaining classes of our undergraduate program through online mode. We have also conducted exams through online proctoring mode. The institute is fully equipped to conduct classes in the online mode till it is required. However, we are hopeful that the pandemic curve will flatten soon and our students will be back in the campus with due health protocols in place.

How can the post Covid-19 world alter the scenario in higher education?

There will be a greater acceptance of online and blended programs. Institutions are likely to develop a digital strategy with well-defined goals and milestones. It is likely that the good institutes will review their flagship programs both in terms of content and delivery. Pandemic related courses are also likely to find their way into the different programs.

Scores of foreign students enroll themselves every year. So, are IIMs considering increasing seats to accommodate them?

Most of us do not have the infrastructure to increase our seats. Some of the infrastructure enhancement plans that were in the pipeline or ongoing have also been put on hold given the current uncertainty. There is a possibility of launching online diploma programs that may cater to these students.

Are new courses planned to prepare the students to face new challenges in post Covid-19 world?

Certainly. Lessons learnt from this pandemic in areas of leadership, supply chain, human resources, finance etc. will find their way into the courses and programs.

